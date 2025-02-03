Syrskyi reveals priorities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for February 2025 and warns of the difficult month

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

February will be the difficult month for the Ukrainian army. The enemy is not reducing the intensity of the attacks, but the commanders have received appropriate tasks to defend the country.

It was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook on Monday, February 3.

Priorities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February

According to Syrskyi, the main efforts are currently focused on holding the borders and preventing the enemy’s advance, enhancing military training, and increasing the unmanned component.

"On the ground, we are first of all supplying personnel and equipment to those units that are already defending the frontline. At the same time, measures are being taken to relocate and second servicemen from non-combat to combat military units," it was said in the statement.

The general added that the development of formations and units of the Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces, Marines, and Unmanned Systems Forces continues through the build-up of unmanned systems in their composition.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief emphasized the need to improve recruitment and strengthen the psychological resilience of the military.

"Adaptation measures for the newcomers arriving from the training centers should be carried out before they are engaged in combat missions. After all, the stability of the army depends on how we prepare and train people," Syrskyi noted.

He clarified that the reform of the organisational structure of the Armed Forces is also underway, including the implementation of measures to transition to the corps structure.

"February will not be easy for our troops, but the enemy will have a hard time as well. I have assigned tasks to the relevant commands and military authorities. The enemy is not reducing the intensity of its attacks, and it is against this background that our tasks will be carried out," Syrskyi concluded.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a monthly meeting to discuss the results of the training of personnel. The main focus was on improving the training of new recruits, training of instructors, and the introduction of new methods of basic military training. The Commander-in-Chief also said that Ukrainian defenders were continuously inflicting losses on the invaders. The Pokrovsk sector remains one of the hottest.